Even without VanVleet, Raptors find their groove from beyond the arc

Toronto Raptors backup point guard Fred VanVleet participated in shootaround Tuesday and is a game-time decision against the Washington Wizards in Game 2 according to head coach Dwane Casey.

VanVleet went through shootaround this morning, Casey calls him a game-time decision for tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 17, 2018

But VanVleet was originally listed as "questionable" for Tuesday's game and later downgraded to "doubtful" later in the day, according to NBA TV's Jared Greenberg.

.@Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet has been downgraded to doubtful (shoulder) for tonight’s game 2. We will have the game on @NBATV at 7p/et. — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) April 17, 2018

VanVleet incurred his shoulder injury in the team's regular season-finale last week against the Miami Heat. He left the game with 1:32 remaining in regulation after trying to fight through a screen, and stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor.

The 24-year-old missed Saturday's Game 1 with the injury.

VanVleet is in his second season with the Raptors after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In 76 games during the regular season, he averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists.

The Raptors lead the series 1-0 after a 114-106 victory in Game 1.