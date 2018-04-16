Even without VanVleet, Raptors find their groove from beyond the arc

Toronto Raptors backup point guard Fred VanVleet participated in most of the team's practice on Monday but remains listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury, head coach Dwane Casey announced.

The Raptors will see how he is doing on Tuesday ahead of Game 2 against the Washington Wizards.

Casey said VanVleet went through most of practice this afternoon. Still day-to-day, will see how he feels tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 16, 2018

VanVleet incurred the injury in the team's regular season-finale last week against the Miami Heat. He left the game with 1:32 remaining in regulation after trying to fight through a screen, and stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor.

The 24-year-old missed Saturday's Game 1 with the injury.

VanVleet is in his second season with the Raptors after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In 76 games during the regular season, he averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists.