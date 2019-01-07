The Toronto Raptors have announced that they've waived guard Lorenzo Brown.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.

Brown, who signed a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Raptors in the off-season, would have had his contract become guaranteed for the remainder of the season today. After releasing Brown, the Raptors now have another open spot on their roster, to go along with the one they've left open since the beginning of the season.

The 28-year-old Brown averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 assists in 26 games for the Raptors this season.

Brown joined the Raptors as one of their two-way contract players ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, and was named MVP of the G League for his efforts in helping Raptors 905 make their second consecutive appearance in the Finals.

A veteran of five NBA seasons, Brown holds career averages of 2.8 points per game and 1.8 assists.