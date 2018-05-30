Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez isn't buying that Major League Baseball's drug testing is random.

Gomez was tested on Tuesday, telling the Tampa Bay Times it was his six or seventh test of the season, which began in March.

"They tell you that it's random, that they do the tests randomly and those players who go out there, go and do a drug test," he said in a video posted by journalist Hector Gomez, as per a translation by ESPN Deportes. "Until they prove to me that it is random, I will not believe it. Because for me, it's not random. They go and choose the person they want. It's not random. If it's not that, show it to me.

"I have the greatest luck on my team, because they test me more than everyone else. I arrived now, three days after coming from the disabled list, and they are already testing me again."

Gomez, who returned from a groin injury on Saturday, is hitting .190 with six home runs and 12 RBI this season.

The 32-year-old spoke out against the league's testing program earlier this month after Robinson Cano received an 80-game ban. He told a Yahoo! Sports the league targets older players and Latino players with their testing. A spokesman for the league responded to Yahoo! at the time saying the testing is run independently and is indeed random.

Now in his 12th MLB season, Gomez has never tested positive for drugs.

"I am not afraid. Do all the tests that you want. Keep doing it to me," Gomez said. "But I say it clearly, it's not random, because it's not. And I'm not going to keep quiet, because I've earned my position here."