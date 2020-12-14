Running back William Stanback is returning to the Montreal Alouettes.

The team announced Monday they have re-signed the CFL All-Star to a two-year contract.

“We are extremely happy that William chose to return to Montreal and be a part of the nucleus of our players for the upcoming seasons,” Als GM Danny Maciocia said. “His return will allow us to continue offering our fans exciting and spectacular football, all while bolstering our offence with a good dose of talent and energy.”

In 14 games for the Alouettes in 2019, Stanback carried the ball 170 times for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns. He added 33 receptions for 329 yards. Stanback signed with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders for the 2020 season but was cut in training camp.