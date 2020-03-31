RBC Canadian Open all but done The city of Toronto's announcement Tuesday to cancel all permits and access for events through June 30th due to the COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on the fate of the 2020 RBC Canadian Open, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Any chance that the RBC Canadian Open might still happen likely ended on Tuesday after an announcement from Toronto mayor John Tory.

Tory announced that the city has cancelled all permits and access to city services for events through June 30th due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Open is set to take place at St. George’s G&CC June 8-11 and requires a great deal of assistance from the city. That includes shutting down three lanes of Islington Avenue, a major artery in Toronto’s west end, and allowing two major music concerts on the football field of a local high school. Without the city’s permits, the logistics make it all but impossible to operate.

Along with the Open, many festivals and cultural events, including Toronto’s Pride Parade, have been affected.

"While we treasure many of these events and the important contribution they make in our life, protecting the health and safety of Toronto residents is our primary concern right now,” Tory said of the new regulation.

Tournament organizers issued a statement, saying they understood the city’s position.

“We appreciate the factors that led to this decision, in particular, that all city resources are being directed to support our communities during this unprecedented health crisis,” the statement read.

In addition to issuing permits, the city’s contribution to the event with such logistical things as policing was valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The tournament was already in a difficult position with the stop on all non-essential business put in place by the government of Ontario. That prevented tournament officials from constructing the necessary infrastructure and even grooming the course in preparation for the world’s best golfers.

At this point, the tournament has not been officially cancelled. That decision rests with PGA Tour and word is expected in the coming week. The next event on its schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 21-24 in Fort Worth, Tex.

The U.S. Open is set for the week after the RBC Canadian Open and reports are that tournament is also looking for a new date. An announcement on that event is expected in mid-April.