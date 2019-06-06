Reacting to the Raptors' win over the Warriors in Game 3

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

With the Warriors shorthanded - missing Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney - this game became a prime opportunity for the Raps to steal a game at Oracle and regain home court advantage.

And with this game in the books Toronto moves just two wins away from bringing an NBA Title north of the boarder for the first time ever.

Take a look at some of the best reactions and moments from a huge Game 3 win for Toronto.

GREEN FROM THREE

Danny Green was a big factor in this game with 18 points on 6-9 shooting. Nine of those came in the third quarter points where he capped off his big quarter with a massive three at the end of the shot clock.

Green's big night wasn't a surprise to Shaquille O'Neal who shared shared a story and some advice to Green before the game.

.@SHAQ spoke Danny Green's big night into existence before the game even started. ✊#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yTdeHlCG5S — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2019

LOWRY BACK ON TRACK

After fouling out of Game 2 Kyle Lowry responded in this game with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 43:23 minutes.

Nick Nurse spoke after the game about a chat that he and Lowry had about his mentality going into Game 3.

STEPH DOING IT ALL

With Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney all out of the lineup Steph Curry took over the Warriors offence and scoring a playoff career high 47 points adding 7 assists.

Despite the big game from Curry, Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse said that only one thing matters after a game like this.

“My dad used to tell me that stats don’t matter, just the final score.”



Nick Nurse talks about how Toronto tried to limit Steph Curry’s offensive performance in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/D4JaivWRtH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 6, 2019

According to Basketball Reference Curry becomes just the second player since 1947 to score at least 47 points in an NBA Finals game in a losing effort.

A MAJOR BLOW TO THE WARRIORS LINEUP

After it was lead to believed that Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson was going to play, just minutes before tip-off it was announced that although he was active, the shooting guard wasn't going to hit the court in Game 3.

Steve Kerr on decision to not play Klay Thompson:



“Then whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out the rest of series.” #Warriors



pic.twitter.com/gRVx0vZCBB — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) June 6, 2019

Sean Livingston drew into the starting lineup in Thompson's spot.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

According to the NBA, teams that win Game 3 in a 1-1 series have a 31-7 series record (.816)

Per the @NBA, teams that win Game 3 in a 1-1 series have a 31-7 series record (.816 winning percentage). #NBAFinals #Raptors #RTZ — Ian Harrison (@iananywhere) June 6, 2019

Draymond Green isn't making any excuses for his team and their trouble with the injury bug.

Draymond Green: "Nobody cares those guys are hurt. People want to see us lose, so I'm sure people are happy they're hurt. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 6, 2019

The Raptors will look to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 Friday night at 9:00 p.m. on TSN