After the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 against the Orlando Magic Wednesday to protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black people following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, WI police, the sports world has continued to react to the historic news.

Discussions on continuing the NBA season will extend into Thursday but it appears unlikely the three playoff games scheduled will be played, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lebron: 'Change doesn't happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!'

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

NFL teams opting to skip practices Thursday

So far today, the Colts, Jets, Washington Football Team, Titans, Cardinals, Bears and Packers have cancelled practice. More to come.... pic.twitter.com/6hisZ2QqO5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020

The #Jets will not practice today, joining the Washington Team and the #Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

Our team decided to practice this morning. After practice, the team will come together for a meeting to discuss and work on a plan for continued social justice reform efforts. pic.twitter.com/Q8NkrLa26O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

Cleveland pro sports teams band together

The Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and the Cleveland baseball team announced Thursday they've joined together to solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives in the Cleveland area.

PGA Tour releases statement

The PGA Tour released a statement Thursday ahead of the BMW Championship supporting athletes, including any of their own members, 'standing up for issues they believe in.'

The full statement:

The MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA and WTA protests are player-led, peaceful, powerful ways to use their respective platforms to bring about the urgent need for change in our country. There have been a number of efforts in the past to send a message that the current climate is unacceptable, and these teams, leagues and players now taking this step will help draw further attention to the issues that really matter. The PGA TOUR supports them – and any of our own members – standing up for issues they believe in.

The PGA TOUR made a pledge over the summer to be part of the solution, and we have been actively working to make deeper and more specific commitments to racial equity and inclusion in the communities where we play, as well as supporting national organizations within this movement that we had not previously engaged with. However, we understand that now is not the appropriate time to highlight our programs and policies, but rather to express our outrage at the injustice that remains prevalent in our country.

Sports have always had the power to inspire and unify, and we remain hopeful that together, we will achieve change.

Raonic: 'I considered not playing'

After Naomi Osaka withdrew earlier in the day, Canadian Milos Raonic said he contemplated boycotting his quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Matches have been postponed on Thursday and Raonic looks forward to continuing the dialogue with fellow players. 'We need to make a bigger stand.'