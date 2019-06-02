2h ago
Reacting to the Warriors' win over the Raptors in Game 3
TSN.ca Staff
NBA Finals: Warriors 109, Raptors 104
The Toronto Raptors fell 109-104 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 thanks in large part to an 18-0 run by the defending champs to start the second half.
The Raptors cut into the lead late and may have had the chance to tie things up or take the lead in the dying seconds if not for a clutch three-pointer from Andre Iguodala.
So here we are, Raptors one, Warriors one with the series shifting to Oakland for Game 3 Wednesday night.
Take a look at some of the best reactions and moments from a tightly-contested Game 2 matchup:
STARTING STRONG
The Raptors jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter highlighted by a gigantic alley-oop that got the home fans out of their seats. With Toronto holding a narrow lead, Fred VanVleet lobbed a pass up to Pascal Siakam and the Raps' star from Game 1 went way up to throw down the massive one-handed jam.
Toronto would go on to win the first quarter 27-26 and the second 32-28 to build a 59-54 lead at halftime. At the break, it was rapper Flo Rida who entertained the home fans. TSN's Rod Black and Sam Mitchell also seemed to get into the festivities:
RETURN OF THIRD-QUARTER WARRIORS
Golden State is notorious for their halftime adjustments that lead to lopsided runs in the third quarter. There wasn't much of that in Game 1, but did they ever make up for it in Game 2.
The Warriors went on an incredible 18-0 run and built up a 72-59 lead before a three from VanVleet finally ended the barrage. According to The Washington Post's Ben Golliver, the Raps went 6:43 without scoring a field goal during that nightmarish stretch.
IGUODALA COMES UP HUGE
Despite the third-quarter run, the Raptors slowly cut into the deficit and were right there at the end of the game. With the Raps down by just two points, the 2015 Finals MVP knocked in a crucial three-pointer with just seven seconds left to put the game out of reach.
"It's kind of disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that," Steph Curry pointed out after the game.
Raptors' star Kawhi Leonard was asked if they would rather see the ball in Iguodala's hands than anybody else's on the final possession. His answer?
"No, we wanted to see it in our hands. We wanted to get the steal," Leonard said.
Classic.
REFS UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Over the course of an NBA game, hundreds of fans, players and coaches will get on the referees after almost every call. But the officiating seemed to be even more of a factor in Game 2.
Kyle Lowry, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, had some words for the refs after the game.
He wasn't the only one.
Former NBAer Kendrick Perkins asked the league to remove referee Tony Brothers from working the rest of the Finals and his Wikipedia page even changed briefly. Brothers was also trending on Twitter in Toronto during the game.
WHAT WAS DRAKE UP TO?
Drake grabbed headlines in Game 1 with his autographed Dell Curry jersey and post-game exchange with Warriors' star Draymond Green.
Well, he was up to his old tricks Sunday night, this time appearing to take aim at Kevin Durant with this 'Home Alone' inspired hoodie wondering where Durant was. Of course, Durant is still on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a calf strain.
After the game, the Toronto rapper got a taste of his own medicine from Durant and Klay Thompson, who led the way with 25 points.
"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," the Warriors' superstar told Drake after the game.
Read more about the back and forth here.
LOOKING AHEAD
With Durant out and Thompson leaving in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, the Raps had a golden opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Instead, it's the Warriors who have the momentum heading into Game 3.
Former Raptor Chris Bosh explained what the Raptors need to do going forward if their outside shooting struggles like it did at times in Game 2.
Meanwhile, former Raptors coach Sam Mitchell discussed why the club missed Lowry down the stretch and why it's so important for him to stay out of foul trouble going forward.
Finally, here are TSN's Leo Rautins and Jack Armstrong on SC with Jay and Dan breaking down how the Warriors made Toronto pay for their mistakes.