The Eden Hazard era at Stamford Bridge appears to be coming to a close.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Madrid has agreed a fee for the Belgium winger with Chelsea in the range of £88.5 million with add-ons to come.

Last week, the 28-year-old said, "I think it's goodbye" following the the Blues' Europa League triumph over London rivals Arsenal. Hazard had one year remaining on his current deal.

A native of La Louviere, Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 in a £32 million move from Ligue 1 side Lille.

In his seven years with the Blues, Hazard has made 352 appearances over all competitions, scoring 110 times and earning a cabinet-full of silverware.

With Chelsea, Hazard has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the League Cup and last week's Europa League title.

Individually, Hazard was named the 2015 Premier League Player of the Season and was named Chelsea's Player of the Year on four occasions.

Internationally, Hazard has been capped 100 times by Belgium.

Should the deal get done, Hazard would become Real's third signing of the offseason, having already completed the transfers of Serbia international forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Brazil defender Eder Militao from Porto.