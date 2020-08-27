Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen expressed anger on Thursday at the decision by players to protest and boycott games Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen on a local radio station regarding the players decision to not play last night. He went on to say that “it’s taken a lot of wind out of” how much he wants to invest in the team.



Unreal. https://t.co/tew666lQYu — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) August 27, 2020

"The disrespect was profound to me, personally," said Hansen in a radio interview. "It's taken a lot of wind out of my sails on how much I want to invest in the team - buying players and building the team."

RSL was scheduled to play at home against LAFC but that match was among the five MLS games to be called off. Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle were the other teams involved in matches that were postponed. Orlando City and Nashville SC was the only game that was played.

This move came after three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night. Three WNBA games and two MLB games were also called off Wednesday night.

He needs to sell the team then. I’m involved in a group that’s ready to purchase it. Time for change. https://t.co/ETiM3YUyxr — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) August 27, 2020

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore responded to Hansen's comments in a Tweet, saying "He needs to sell the team then. I'm involved in a group that's ready to purchase it. Time for change."