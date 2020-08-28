Unity among MLS players will be crucial as difficult yet important discussions continue

Real Salt Late owner Dell Loy Hansen will take a leave of absence from the MLS and NWSL, it was announced Friday.

Hansen is being investigated for allegedly using racist language during his time as owner. He will not operate RSL, the Utah Royals or the Real Monarchs during his leave.

Here is the full statement:

"As MLS and NWSL commence their investigations, Utah Soccer will ensure full cooperation, including seeking to answer any questions the leagues may have about the statements made by Mr. Hansen regarding athlete boycotts and allegations in a resulting article. As an organization, our priority is our employees, our teams, our players, and our fans, and Mr. Hansen in particular cares deeply for each of these individuals who works so hard to make Utah Soccer the success that it is.

During the pendency of these investigations, and until further notice, Mr. Hansen will be taking a leave of absence from all RSL, URFC, and Monarchs operations. The existing Soccer Executive Group at Utah Soccer will assume all management of the organization."