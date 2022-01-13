Rebecca Marino is one win away from the Australian Open main draw.

#AusOpen draw for 🍁



🇨🇦 [9] Felix Auger-Aliassime 🆚 🇫🇮 90 Emil Ruusuvuori



🇨🇦 [14] Denis Shapovalov 🆚 🇷🇸 52 Laslo Djere



🇨🇦 [23] Leylah Annie Fernandez 🆚 🇦🇺 WC 139 Maddison Inglis



The Canadian made huge strides in a 2021 comeback season and looks to kick off 2022 by playing her way into the year's first major.

Marino, the 24th-seeded qualifier, will take on eighth-seeded Russian Kamila Rakhimova on Court 7 in the final round of qualifying where a win will guarantee her a spot.

Stream the match LIVE Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

Marino earned straight-set victories over Switzerland's Ylena In-Albon and Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine in the first two rounds of qualifying to set up the meeting with Rakhimova. If Marino prevails, the 31-year-old will be Canada's fourth player in Australian Open singles play, joining No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 14 Denis Shapovalov and No. 23 Leylah Fernandez.

Marino took a break from professional tennis from 2013 to 2017 and began a comeback in 2018 but was sidelined by a foot injury as well as the death of her father, who she was one of the main motivating factors in her return to tennis.

Last year, the Vancouver native qualified for the main draw in a Grand Slam for the first time since 2013. Marino won her first-round match in Melbourne against Australian wild card Kimberly Birrell, recording 10 aces and 25 winners compared to just one from her opponent. Marino, ranked 317th in the world at the time, fell to 19th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia in the second round to end her singles run at the year's first Grand Slam.

She also earned a berth in the U.S. Open main draw last year for the first time since 2011.

Marino enters this year's tournament as the 146th-ranked women's singles player in the world.