MEXICO CITY — Max Verstappen was fastest on the day. Ferrari will still start from pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Red Bull's two-time defending race champion was stripped of the No. 1 position for the race Saturday after race stewards determined Verstappen violated safety rules when he didn't slow down final lap when Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas crashed ahead of him.

Bottas' hard crash ended qualifying in the final minutes and Verstappen thought he had snatched a surprise pole from a Ferrari team that had been dominant in qualifying the last five races.

Instead, Ferrari gets another 1-2 front row with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel while Verstappen drops to fourth behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

That's a key bump for Hamilton, who can clinch the season championship with a podium and he finishes 14 points ahead of Bottas, the only driver still mathematically alive in the title chase.

Verstappen had surprised the field with the speed to overtake the Ferrari and he'd already run a lap fast enough to get pole position. But with the Ferraris still out, Verstappen was gunning for another fast lap.

Bottas was just ahead of him and slammed hard into the wall rounding through the final corner.

Verstappen zipped past him and later admitted in the post-qualifying news conference that he didn't slow down. That drew a summons from the race stewards and the penalty about three hours later.

The entire scenario gives Hamilton a better chance to close out the championship on a race track that has not been kind to him in recent years.

Hamilton clinched the 2017 and 2018 championships in Mexico City but ran poor races both times. Bottas' car took extensive damage and the overnight rebuild could bring grid penalties that knock him from his sixth place starting position.

A sixth career championship would put Hamilton just one behind the record seven won by Michael Schumacher. If he doesn't close it out this week, the championship will extend to next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Texas, a race Hamilton has won five times since 2012.

___

More AP Formula One news: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne