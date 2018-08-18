The Boston Red Sox placed ace Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with what the team is calling "mild" inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The move is retroactive to August 15. Brandon Workman has been called up from the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox of the International League.

Sale, 29, last pitched on Sunday when he went only five innings and 68 pitches in a 12-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Through 23 starts this season, the lefty has emerged as a Cy Young favourite in the American League.

Sale is 12-4 with a 1.97 earned run average, a WHIP of 0.849 and 219 strikeouts - all league-leading marks - in 146.0 innings pitched.

The Red Sox (87-36) hold a 10.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East heading into Saturday's action. The team hosts the Rays at Fenway Park on Saturday evening.