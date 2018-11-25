1h ago
Redblacks dealt with flu bug during week
TSN.ca Staff
Stegall: Don't change your game day routine
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Six Ottawa Redblacks dealt with a flu bug during Grey Cup week, but it doesn't appear to be a major factor for Sunday's game, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.
Linebacker Chris Ackie and cornerback Sherrod Baltimore were among the Ottawa players that missed some practice and were quarantined.
Scianitti notes that some players on the Calgary Stampeders were also dealing with a flu bug.
Kickoff for the 106th Grey Cup is at 6:30pm ET.