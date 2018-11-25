Six Ottawa Redblacks dealt with a flu bug during Grey Cup week, but it doesn't appear to be a major factor for Sunday's game, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

During #GreyCup week, #RedBlacks dealt with what appeared to be a flu bug. Hearing it hit six players, including LB Chris Ackie and CB Sherrod Baltimore. Players missed some practice, but were quarantined. Not a big worry. Also bearing #Stamps dealt with sick players too #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 25, 2018

Linebacker Chris Ackie and cornerback Sherrod Baltimore were among the Ottawa players that missed some practice and were quarantined.

Scianitti notes that some players on the Calgary Stampeders were also dealing with a flu bug.

Kickoff for the 106th Grey Cup is at 6:30pm ET.