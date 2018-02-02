The Ottawa Redblacks acquired All-Star defensive end Odell Willis from the Edmonton Eskimos for defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and flipped him to the BC Lions in exchange for a fourth round draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft and a player on the Lions' negotiation list.

BREAKING: The #Esks acquire international DL Jake Ceresna from the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for international DL Odell Willis. pic.twitter.com/KmQDeOpSVi — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) February 2, 2018

Willis, 33, recorded 22 tackles and eight sacks over 16 games in 2017, his fifth season in Edmonton and 10th in the CFL. The native of Meridian, Mississippi is a two-time All-Star (2011, 2014) and won a Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015. Willis has recorded 218 tackles, 86 sacks and three interceptions over 155 career games with the Calgary Stampeders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Eskimos.

Ceresna, 23, had 18 defensive tackles and two sacks over 14 games in the nation's capital this season in his rookie campaign.