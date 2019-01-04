37m ago
Redblacks' Spencer signs with Steelers
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer has signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by the CFL club to pursue NFL opportunities.
Spencer appeared in 17 games last season and caught 81 passes for 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 26-year-old spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, before joining the Redblacks as a free agent.
After going undrafted though the NFL Draft, Spencer signed a contract with the St. Louis Rams before being waived.