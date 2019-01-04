Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer has signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by the CFL club to pursue NFL opportunities.

We have signed LB Tegray Scales and WR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future contracts. pic.twitter.com/2fxzXJI1bf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2019

Spencer appeared in 17 games last season and caught 81 passes for 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, before joining the Redblacks as a free agent.

After going undrafted though the NFL Draft, Spencer signed a contract with the St. Louis Rams before being waived.