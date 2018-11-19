ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins will turn to Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback and brought in veterans Mark Sanchez, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates, EJ Manuel and Josh Johnson as potential backup candidates after Alex Smith's season-ending injury.

McCoy is in line to start Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys. The team is expected to sign one of the five quarterbacks brought in to take Smith's spot on the roster.

Smith broke his right fibula and tibia on a sack in a two-point loss to Houston on Sunday. Facing a short week before the Thanksgiving Day game against the NFC East-rival Cowboys, the priority is on someone who can quickly learn the offence.

Sanchez and Clemens know offensive co-ordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time with the New York Jets. Johnson played for Cincinnati in 2013 when coach Jay Gruden was the Bengals' offensive co-ordinator.

McCoy threw for a touchdown Sunday in his first pass in a regular-season game since 2015. His last start came in 2014, the same season he beat Dallas on the road on Monday night.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL