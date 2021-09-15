The Toronto Blue Jays suffered just their second loss in 14 games Tuesday, being blanked 2-0 by the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

It was a rare quiet night for the Blue Jays, who were last shut out by the New York Mets on July 23. Toronto had also racked up 52 runs over their previous four games entering Tuesday's game.

While the team didn't have the long ball working, catcher Reese McGuire said the Rays positioning on defence helped keep the offence quiet with just three hits on the night.

"We smoked so many balls tonight, but their defence was just right where they needed to be," said McGuire. "So, credit to them for positioning."

"That's why these two clubs are playing well, (it's) because of pitching and defence," Jays manager Charlie Montoyo added.

The Blue Jays enter Wednesday's rubber match with the Rays tied with the New York Yankees for the top wild-card spot at 81-64. The Boston Red Sox (82-65) are right on the heels of both teams with one more win and one more loss than both teams.

AL Cy Young candidate Robbie Ray is scheduled to be on the mound for the Blue Jays Wednesday, while the Rays are set to counter with Michael Wacha, who has a 3-4 record this season.