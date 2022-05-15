2h ago
Elks sign American LB Walker and DB Claiborne
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday the signing of American LB Reggie Walker and DB Stefan Claiborne.
Walker, 26, spent four seasons at Kansas State University (2016-19), where he tied the school’s career record with nine forced fumbles and tied for 10th all-time with 18.0 sacks. He was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2016 and was an honourable mention All-Big 12 as a senior in 2019.
Following his collegiate years, the Ponchatoula, La., native spent the 2020 season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he registered a tackle in a Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Claiborne, 24, played four seasons at Western Michigan University (2016-19) , where he appeared in 45 games, posting 177 tackles, 3.5 tackles for lost yardage and eight pass breakups. Claiborne was a three-time Academic All-MAC honouree (2017, 2018, 2019) and helped Western Michigan to three bowl appearances (2016 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic; 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl).
Claiborne most recently played for the Aviators in The Spring League.
Edmonton opened its main camp Sunday at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.