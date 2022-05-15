The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday the signing of American LB Reggie Walker and DB Stefan Claiborne.

Walker, 26, spent four seasons at Kansas State University (2016-19), where he tied the school’s career record with nine forced fumbles and tied for 10th all-time with 18.0 sacks. He was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2016 and was an honourable mention All-Big 12 as a senior in 2019.

Following his collegiate years, the Ponchatoula, La., native spent the 2020 season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he registered a tackle in a Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Claiborne, 24, played four seasons at Western Michigan University (2016-19) , where he appeared in 45 games, posting 177 tackles, 3.5 tackles for lost yardage and eight pass breakups. Claiborne was a three-time Academic All-MAC honouree (2017, 2018, 2019) and helped Western Michigan to three bowl appearances (2016 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic; 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl).

Claiborne most recently played for the Aviators in The Spring League.

Edmonton opened its main camp Sunday at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.