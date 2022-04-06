8m ago
Carruthers, Gunnlaugson team up to form new curling rink
Longtime Manitoba curlers Reid Carruthers and Jason Gunnlaugson are joining forces for a new squad next season.
TSN.ca Staff
Carruthers will skip the team with Gunnlaugson playing third, Derek Samagalski at second and Connor Njegovan at lead.
Carruthers and Samagalski have played for Mike McEwen the past four seasons. They qualified for the Brier in each of their seasons together, representing Manitoba twice and Wild Card two other times. Team McEwen went 4-4 at November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials.
Gunnlaugson, 37, has skipped in Manitoba most of his career, leading the foursome of third Adam Casey, second Matt Wozniak and lead Njegovan for the past two seasons. Gunnlaugson has made three straight appearances at the Brier.
This season, Team Gunnlaugson has a record of 34-33 with a bonspiel win in early December in Morris, Man. They went 2-6 at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon and 6-4 at the Brier in Lethbridge, falling to Canada's Team Brendan Bottcher in the playoffs.