Longtime Manitoba curlers Reid Carruthers and Jason Gunnlaugson are joining forces for a new squad next season.

💥 Team Carruthers 💥



Reid Carruthers

Jason Gunnlaugson

Derek Samagalski

Connor Njegovan



We are a Manitoba-based team and we’re so excited to be competing together for the next quadrennial! 🤩 Be sure to follow our journey on all social platforms! 👇🏻



➡️ @teamcarruthers pic.twitter.com/zvX9VYZEkX — Team Carruthers (@teamcarruthers) April 6, 2022

Carruthers will skip the team with Gunnlaugson playing third, Derek Samagalski at second and Connor Njegovan at lead.

Carruthers and Samagalski have played for Mike McEwen the past four seasons. They qualified for the Brier in each of their seasons together, representing Manitoba twice and Wild Card two other times. Team McEwen went 4-4 at November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials.

Gunnlaugson, 37, has skipped in Manitoba most of his career, leading the foursome of third Adam Casey, second Matt Wozniak and lead Njegovan for the past two seasons. Gunnlaugson has made three straight appearances at the Brier.

This season, Team Gunnlaugson has a record of 34-33 with a bonspiel win in early December in Morris, Man. They went 2-6 at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon and 6-4 at the Brier in Lethbridge, falling to Canada's Team Brendan Bottcher in the playoffs.