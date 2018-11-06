TORONTO — Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly and running back CJ Gable and Montreal running back William Stanback are the CFL's top performers for the final week of the 2018 regular season.

Reilly passed for 320 yards and a touchdown and Gable ran in two touchdowns in Edmonton's 33-24 season-ending win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Edmonton finished the season 9-9, but missed the playoffs and a chance to compete for the Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium.

Stanback had 31 rushing yards on six carries and 103 receiving yards on five receptions as Montreal defeated Hamilton 30-28 on Saturday.

Montreal ended the season with back-to-back wins, a silver lining in a campaign that saw them finish 5-13 and miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.