The NFL's salary cap isn't expected to be officially set until next month but league sources gave ESPN's Adam Schefter an indication of what the number might be.

Though the NFL’s salary cap is not expected to be officially set until next month, league sources believe it will be roughly $180-$181 million. Throughout the past season, many expected it to be around $175 million, but it now is projected to come in slightly higher, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

Schefter reports the number could come in at around $180 and $181 million.

He adds that throughout the past season, many expected the number to fall around $175 million, but it's now projected to be a bit higher.

The NFL's new league year will begin on March 17.