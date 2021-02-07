The NFL's salary cap isn't expected to be officially set until next month but league sources gave ESPN's Adam Schefter an indication of what the number might be.

Schefter reports the number could come in at around $180 and $181 million.

He adds that throughout the past season, many expected the number to fall around $175 million, but it's now projected to be a bit higher.

The NFL's new league year will begin on March 17.

 