The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly holding the general belief that president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo had no knowledge of the burner Twitter accounts that have caused a firestorm of controversy within the organization, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

This includes not sending out the tweets or even having the knowledge the tweets were being sent.

Clark says the 76ers are still determining if they can continue with Colangelo in his current role.

Last week a report from ESPN indicated that the investigation was also looking towards Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini.

The content of five anonymous Twitter accounts linked to Colangelo – first reported by The Ringer earlier last month – include the bashing of 76ers’ players and personnel and medical information about former centre Jahlil Okafor. Centre Joel Embiid, guard Markelle Fultz, former president of basketball operations and general manager Sam Hinkie and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri all drew criticism from the accounts. The accounts also appeared to defend Colangelo on issues ranging from basketball-related decisions to the size of his shirt collars.

Colangelo denied knowledge of four of the five accounts, saying he did use one account to monitor news and updates throughout the industry. This account, unlike the other four, did not actively tweet.

When news of the accounts came out, Colangelo and Embiid reportedly spoke.

"I talked to him, and he said that he didn't say that," Embiid told ESPN. "He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."

The 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the second round of the playoffs after finishing the regular season 52-30.