2h ago
Report: A's, Soria agree on two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Oakland Athletics and veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria have agreed on a two-year contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Nightengale notes the deal will be worth nearly $15 million when completed.
The 34-year-old free agent posted a 3-4 record with a 3.12 ERA, 75 strikeouts and 16 saves over 66 games split between the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.
Soria is a veteran of 11 MLB seasons and has a career record of 31-35 with a 2.88 ERA over 639 appearances with the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Brewers and White Sox.
The Mexican declined a $10 million option for the 2019 season in late October and became a free agent.