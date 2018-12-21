The Oakland Athletics and veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria have agreed on a two-year contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Oakland #Athletics have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran reliever Joakim Soria, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. It will pay Soria in excess of $10 million. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2018

Soria will earn about $15 million when the deal is completed. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2018

The 34-year-old free agent posted a 3-4 record with a 3.12 ERA, 75 strikeouts and 16 saves over 66 games split between the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

Soria is a veteran of 11 MLB seasons and has a career record of 31-35 with a 2.88 ERA over 639 appearances with the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Brewers and White Sox.

The Mexican declined a $10 million option for the 2019 season in late October and became a free agent.