Orlando might be home to the "Happiest Place on Earth," but that's apparently cold comfort for Aaron Gordon.

The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jared Weiss report the 25-year-old forward has formally asked for a trade from the Orlando Magic.

The news comes on the heels of reports over the weekend that the Magic had engaged in trade talks with a number of clubs about the Arizona product's services.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported on Sunday that all of the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have inquired about Gordon's availability ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Gordon is in the third year of a four-year, $80 million deal and becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-2022 season.

In any trade for the San Jose, CA native, the Magic are believed to be looking for both young players and first-round draft picks.

In 23 games this season, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points on .442 shooting, 6.8 boards and 4.7 assists over 29.0 minutes a night.