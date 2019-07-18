Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for defensive stalwarts cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison, is set to meet with the Lions this week to discuss new contracts for the players, per the Detroit Free Press.

Both players sat out voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp in the spring, and, in theory, may potentially also skip training camp next week without new deals.

Slay, who has two more years on his contract, reportedly scheduled to make base salaries of $12 million this year and $10 million in 2020, and Harrison is reportedly on the books for $6.75 million next season and 9 million the season after.

As a result of their absences this off-season, Slay and Harrison both forfeited workout bonuses of $250,000 and were incurred fines of $88,650 for skipping minicamp, according to the Free Press. Skipping out on training camp will cost the players $40,000 a day.

Slay, a two-time pro bowler has been a starter for the Lions since the team drafted him the second round (36th overall) in the 2013 draft. The 28-year-old posted three interceptions, 17 passes defenced and 43 tackles last season and has amassed 17 interceptions 91 passes defenced and 301 tackles over his career.

The 30-year-old Harrison, who was traded to the Lions midway through last season, posted 3.5 combined sacks and 52 tackles with both the Giants and Lions last season. He has amassed 9.0 sacks and 263 tackles over his seven-year career.