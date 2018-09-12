The Buffalo Bills will start rookie QB Josh Allen Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The team made the decision after Nathan Peterman, who was named the starting QB to start the season, struggled in the team's 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Peterman went 5-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions before getting replaced by Allen in the second half. Allen finished the game 6-15 for 74 yards.

The Bills drafted Allen seventh overall this spring.

Allen and Peterman are the only two quarterbacks on the Bills roster after the team traded veteran AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders at the end of preseason.