Canadian Felicia Spencer will get her shot at Amanda Nunes and the featherweight title on June 6, according to a report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

There is no word on the location of the event or if the title fight will serve as the main event of the card.

The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2020

The fight was originally set to take place this Saturday, before the champion withdrew, preferring a later date and more time to prepare.

The UFC had a pay-per-view event scheduled in Perth, Australia on June 6, however the card will not be held there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spencer earned her way into a title shot with a first-round, TKO victory over Zarah Fairn at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo on February 29.

The Montreal native has won eight or her nine professional MMA bouts, with her only loss coming at the hands of Cris Cyborg.

Nunes’ last two fights have both been successful defences of her bantamweight title over Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

She has not defended the featherweight crown since she captured it from Cris Cyborg in a dominant first-round KO victory at UFC 232.