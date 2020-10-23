Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire is set to join Steve Nash's bench as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has agreed to a deal to join new Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash’s staff as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nash and Stoudemire starred together in Phoenix. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

Stoudemire and Nash were teammates with the Phoenix Suns during their playing days. No stranger to New York City, Stoudemire played five of his 14 seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks.

Stoudemire last played in the NBA in 2015 and his move to coaching puts an end to comeback talks that surfaced last year.

“I still have a lot of game left,” Stoudemire said in an interview with MSG Network in July, 2019.. “I still have a lot of health. And I can help a team in any way they need.”