50m ago
Report: Ducks sign F Milano to two-year extension
The Anaheim Ducks have inked forward Sonny Milano to a two-year contract extension, according to NHL.com.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old Milano was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of this season.
Milano, acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Devin Shore on Feb. 24, had seven goals and 16 assists in 55 games this season.