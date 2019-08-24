26m ago
Report: QB Luck to retire from the NFL
Andrew Luck has informed the Indianapolis Colts that he is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A press conference will take place on Sunday to make it official.
TSN.ca Staff
Luck, 29 has dealt with a number of injuries during his time in the NFL. In recent weeks Luck has been dealing with a calf strain that had his status for week one of the NFL season in doubt.
A shoulder injury cost Luck his in 2017 season. The 2012 first-overall pick didn't skip a beat and led the Colts back to the playoffs in 2018.
Schefter is reporting that Luck has already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he was retiring.
Jacoby Brissett will take over as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis.