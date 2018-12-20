Trevor Cahill is staying in California, but heading south.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the 30-year-old hurler has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Source: #Angels sign free-agent RHP Trevor Cahill to one year, $9M contract. Incentives can push it to $10.5M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2018

With incentives, the deal can rise to as much as $10.5 million.

Cahill made 20 starts for the Oakland Athletics last season, going 7-4 with an earned run average of 3.76 and a WHIP of 1.191 in 110.0 innings pitched. He struck out 100 batters and walked 41.

A native of Oceanside, CA, Cahill's 10-year career has been slowed by an inability to live up to early promise.

After debuting with the A's in 2009, Cahill won 18 games in 2011 and made the American League All-Star team. He was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 after posting 40 wins in his three seasons in Oakland.

Cahill won 13 games in his first season with the D-Backs, but struggled mightily in 2013 and spent a month on the disabled list with a hip injury. In 2014, control issues saw him demoted to the bullpen before being designated for assignment in June. When he went unclaimed, the Diamondbacks demoted him to Single-A to work on his mechanics and returned to the major-league rotation by season's end.

He was traded to the Atlanta Braves early in 2015, but only made 15 appearances before being designated for assignment in June. He would sign the Los Angeles Dodgers, but opted out of his deal in August before ever reaching the majors.

Cahill caught on with the Chicago Cubs on a minor-league deal and was called up to the bigs late in the season and appeared on their playoff roster. He re-signed with the Cubs that winter and was an integral part of their World Series-winning bullpen in 2016.

He signed with the Padres that offseason and was beset by an early injury before being traded in June to the Kansas City Royals. He signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the A's last March.

In 304 career appearances (208 starts), Cahill is 80-83 with a 4.08 ERA and 1.359 WHIP over 1,343.1 IP.