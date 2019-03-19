Hypothetically how much Trout could sign for if he was a free agent today?

Mike Trout is ready to set a new bar for baseball's richest contract.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a 12-year, $430 million contract extension for the star outfielder.

Passan reports Trout will average just under $36 million per season on the deal, topping Zack Greinke’s current highest AAV of $34.4 million.

Trout, 27, was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2020 MLB season.

The American League MVP in 2014 and 2016, Trout has been named to the All-Star Game in all seven of his career MLB seasons.

Trout had 39 home runs and 79 RBI last season with a .312 average. For his career, he has a 240 home runs, 648 RBI and a .307 batting average. He leads all active players in OPS (on-base plus slugging) at .990 - ninth all-time in the MLB - and a number he's topped in every season except his debut year in 2011, when he appeared in only 40 games.

He has led the American League in WAR (wins above replacement) four times and sit sixth among active players with a career WAR of 64.3. Each of the five players ahead of him (Clayton Kershaw, Greinke, Robinson Cano, Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujos) have at least 11 career MLB seasons under their belts.

The 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, Trout was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and finished second in MVP voting.