Anthony Davis plans to opt out of his contract and re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Davis appeared in 21 playoff games for the Lakers, averaging 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds as he helped lead the team to their 17th NBA championship.

The 27-year-old played in 62 regular season games during the 2019-20 season, his first with the Lakers, and posted 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason in a blockbuster three-team trade that involved multiple players and first-round draft picks.

Davis signed a five-year, $145 million deal with the Pelicans that began in the 2016-17 season. It included an opt-out clause after the fourth year.