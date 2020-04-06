Embattled former All-Pro Antonio Brown appears intent to return to the NFL and he's taking steps to make that possible.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the free-agent wide receiver has hired Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports as his new representation.

With his continued desire to return to the NFL this season, free-agent WR Antonio Brown has hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him, the agent told ESPN Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

Brown, 31, had been dropped by his previous agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in January, in the midst of a turbulent offseason for the Miami native.

Police had been called to Brown's home numerous times this past winter. On Saturday, Brown was formally charged on three counts in a Jan. 23 incident at his home involving a delivery driver. The former Pittsburgh Steeler faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in Broward County, Florida.

The NFL remains investigating a civil lawsuit filed in the fall against Brown by a former trainer that alleges he raped and sexually assaulted her. Brown has since countersued. The new charges will likely prompt a league investigation, as well.

Brown appeared in a single game last season for the New England Patriots after the Oakland Raiders released Brown following a preseason filled with turmoil. The Patriots subsequently released Brown later in September.