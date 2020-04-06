Embattled former All-Pro Antonio Brown appears intent to return to the NFL and he's taking steps to make that possible.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the free-agent wide receiver has hired Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports as his new representation.

Brown, 31, had been dropped by his previous agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in January, in the midst of a turbulent offseason for the Miami native.

Police had been called to Brown's home numerous times this past winter. On Saturday, Brown was formally charged on three counts in a Jan. 23 incident at his home involving a delivery driver. The former Pittsburgh Steeler faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in Broward County, Florida.

The NFL remains investigating a civil lawsuit filed in the fall against Brown by a former trainer that alleges he raped and sexually assaulted her. Brown has since countersued. The new charges will likely prompt a league investigation, as well.

Brown appeared in a single game last season for the New England Patriots after the Oakland Raiders released Brown following a preseason filled with turmoil. The Patriots subsequently released Brown later in September.