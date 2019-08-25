'A decision will be reached next week': Schefter on AB helmet grievance

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Antonio Brown has lost his helmet grievance with the National Football League.

Again.

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown has lost his grievance for his helmet. Again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

Brown had his second grievance hearing on Friday after losing his first hearing earlier in training camp according to multiple reports.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, Brown will wear a league-approved helmet for the 2019 season and beyond. Rapoport adds there are "no further proceedings" expected in the saga.

Since leaving the team earlier in training camp, Brown was with the Raiders this week and wore a league-approved helmet. Brown also made the trip with Oakland to Winnipeg to take on the Green Bay Packers in a pre-season game, but did not play.

"He's all in, ready to go," coach Jon Gruden said earlier in the week. "That's my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He's a great player."

Originally, Brown wanted to continue playing in the helmet he has used for his whole career but was no longer allowed to wear this season due to league rules that deemed it unsafe.

Brown was acquired by the Raiders in an off-season trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.