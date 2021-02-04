Does the Super Bowl rest on Brady’s ability to protect the ball?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and "probably" plays in Sunday's Super Bowl according to the NFL Nerwork's Ian Rapoport.

From Super Bowl Live: #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was at practice and meeting with reporters. He didn't do much reflecting. pic.twitter.com/cf2fqI2ubq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2021

Brown, who is dealing with a knee injury, told reporters the arrow was pointing up for his availability Sunday.

The veteran wideout sustained a knee injury in Tampa Bay's divisional round victory over the New Orleans Saints and did not make the trip to Green Bay for the NFC Championship nearly two weeks ago.

Brown led the Bucs in targets during the final five weeks of the regular season and caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.