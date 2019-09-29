Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown will file at least nine grievances and possibly 10 in an attempt to recoup as much as $61 million, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the grievances will be:

Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

Oakland's unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

New England Patriots' salary guarantee: $1 million

Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

Patriots' unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

Patriots' option year in 2020: $20 million

Another grievance could come if the NFL disciplines or suspends Brown. The 31-year-old is currently being investigated by the league after he was accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women.

Prior to those allegations and his subsequent release from the Patriots, Brown was granted his release from the Raiders this season after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock over team fines. Brown also missed time this year while with the Raiders over a grievance with the NFL over his preferred helmet, and because of feet injuries he suffered in a cryotherapy chamber.