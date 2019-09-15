According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Antonio Brown will make his New England Patriots debut when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil suit in Florida. He has denied the allegations.

The NFL did not place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list and the star receiver has been practising with the team all week.

Brown signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots after requesting his release from the Oakland Raiders.