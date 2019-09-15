2h ago
Report: Brown to make Patriots debut
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Antonio Brown will make his New England Patriots debut when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Patriots make Brown eligible for Week 2 against Dolphins
Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil suit in Florida. He has denied the allegations.
The NFL did not place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list and the star receiver has been practising with the team all week.
Brown signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots after requesting his release from the Oakland Raiders.