The Las Vegas Raiders have found a taker for Rodney Hudson.

The team will not be releasing the three-time Pro Bowl centre after all, but will instead be trading the 31-year-old to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a third-round and a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders are trading C Rodney Hudson and 7th-round pick to Arizona for a 3rd-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Raiders were on the verge of releasing the Florida State product.

A native of Mobile, AL, Hudson is set to enter the final year of a three-year, $33.75 million extension signed ahead of the 2019 season that made him the league's top-paid centre.

Hudson signed with the Raiders ahead of the 2015 season after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.