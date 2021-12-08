Report: Coyotes may be locked out of arena due to unpaid bills

The Arizona Coyotes may be locked out of Gila River Arena by the city of Glendale due to unpaid arena charges and tax bills, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang.

According to Strang, the Coyotes have until Dec. 20 at 5pm MT to settle their bills or the arena management have been instructed to deny access to the arena to employees.

In August, Glendale chose not to renew the Coyotes' operating agreement at the arena beyond the 2021-22 season.

The Coyotes have been playing at the Gila River Arena since the 2003-04 campaign.