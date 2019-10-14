2h ago
Report: Hjalmarsson out 3 months
Arizona Coyotes defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson with miss approximately three months with a cracked fibula, according to The Athletic's Craig Morgan.
TSN.ca Staff
Hjalmarsson blocked a shot from Erik Johnson in the first period of the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
The 32-year-old Hjalmarsson has one goal in four games this season.