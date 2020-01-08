The Arizona Diamondbacks and reliever Hector Rondon have agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to The MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Hector Rondon dbacks deal: 3 mil guaranteed for one year. Includes an option. Pending physical. @nickpiecoro 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 8, 2020

Rondon 2021 option: 4 M escalates to 5 M depending on Games finished # dbacks — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 8, 2020

The deal includes an option and is pending a physical. Heyman adds the 2021 option can be worth anywhere from $4 million to $5 million depending on games finished.

Rondon spent the last two seasons with the Houston Astros, pitching to an ERA of 3.71 in 60.2 innings spread out over 62 games in 2019.

Prior to his time in Houston, Rondon spent five seasons on the north side of Chicago with the Cubs, serving as the club's closer for two seasons.

He is the owner of a 3.29 career ERA to go along with a WHIP of 1.17.