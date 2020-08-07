Willian might be leaving Chelsea, but he's not leaving London.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that the Brazil midfielder is close to a three-year deal with Arsenal.

Willian, who turns 32 on Sunday, is out of contract when Chelsea's Champions League campaign is over. Stone notes that Chelsea has offered the player a new three-year deal, as well, but it does not match the compensation level offered by the Gunners.

A native of Ribeirao Pires, Willian has spent the last seven seasons at Stamford Bridge following a £30 million move from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

This season, Willian made 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals, including nine in the league.

In 339 career appearances for the Blues, Willian has scored 63 times.

During his time at Chelsea, Willian has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the 2019 Europa League title.

Internationally, Willian has been capped 70 times by the Selecao.

Willian will become the second former Chelsea player to arrive at the Emirates in two years, following in the footsteps of countryman David Luiz, who joined the Gunners from the Blues last summer.

The Blues travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie on Saturday. The German champions lead 3-0 on aggregate.