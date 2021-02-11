Assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, is not longer employed by the Kansas City Chiefs, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reid, formerly the team's outside linebackers coach, was placed on administrative leave last Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash in Kansas City that left a five-year-old girl in critical condition with a brain injury.

Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2021

With the league year now over at the conclusion of the Super Bowl, Schefter notes that the younger Reid's contract has expired and is no longer with the club.

Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Kansas City Police Department is still in the midst of investigating the crash.

The 35-year-old Reid had been with the club since 2013.