Report: At least five Yankees coaches test positive

At least five New York Yankees coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Marly Rivera on Tuesday.

The Yankees announced third-base coach Phil Nevin tested positive, and manager Aaron Boone said several others have yet to be confirmed.

Nevin is fully vaccinated and under quarantine protocol in Tampa, where the Yankees are scheduled to play the Rays at 7 p.m. ET.

Boone said the game is expected to go on as scheduled.

New York is currently 18-16, second in the American League East.