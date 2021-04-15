Can the Bucs repeat with the bull's-eye on their back?

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with wide receiver and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Patterson spent the past two seasons with the Bears and was named an All Pro both years. He led the league in kick return yards both years with 825 in 2019 and 1,017 in 2020, recording a touchdown in both seasons as well.

Patterson has eight career kick return touchdowns.