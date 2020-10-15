The Atlanta Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Schefter reports that the Falcons had four positive tests on Thursday.

The Falcons are scheduled to be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Sitting last in the NFC South at 0-5, the Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was installed at interim head coach in the wake of the moves.